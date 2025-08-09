Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $1.89 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,292,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 730,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 496,963 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 29.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

