Best 5G Stocks To Research – August 6th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, ON Semiconductor, Fortinet, Cadence Design Systems, and Monolithic Power Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies directly involved in the development, manufacturing or deployment of fifth-generation wireless network technologies. This includes telecom service providers rolling out 5G networks, equipment manufacturers supplying antennas and base stations, and semiconductor firms producing the specialized chips that power 5G devices. Investors often target these stocks to gain exposure to anticipated growth from faster data speeds, expanded connectivity and emerging applications like IoT, smart cities and autonomous vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $12.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 64,331,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,978,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,069,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $274.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,162. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $96.86. 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,285. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.47. The stock had a trading volume of 295,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.17 and its 200-day moving average is $291.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $801.75. 120,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $721.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.43. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

