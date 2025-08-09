Best Battery Technology Stocks Worth Watching – August 7th

Tetra Technologies, Mullen Automotive, and American Battery Technology are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced battery systems and the raw materials that go into them. These firms may focus on lithium-ion, solid-state or other emerging chemistries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid-scale energy storage. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for more efficient, higher-performance energy storage solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,749. The company has a market cap of $517.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.33. Tetra Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Mullen Automotive (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

BINI traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,973. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,540,594.50.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ:ABAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 3,761,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -2.20. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

