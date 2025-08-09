Best Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – August 7th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and PepsiCo are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash payments, known as dividends. Investors often seek them for steady income streams and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.42. 11,308,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,116,856. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,480,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,710,063. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,273,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,303,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,266. The firm has a market cap of $412.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average is $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $105.99. 13,434,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,845,635. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 101,430,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,169,938. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.92. 7,668,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,641. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76.

