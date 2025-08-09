BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,482 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

