Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blade Air Mobility to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -7.46% -8.45% -7.24% Blade Air Mobility Competitors -261.07% -136.61% -19.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blade Air Mobility and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility Competitors 468 2132 4698 234 2.62

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.63%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than its competitors.

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility’s competitors have a beta of -14.07, meaning that their average share price is 1,507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $248.69 million -$27.31 million -16.42 Blade Air Mobility Competitors $1.20 billion $32.01 million -17.92

Blade Air Mobility’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

