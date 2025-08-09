Blue Chip Stocks To Research – August 6th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, solid balance sheets, and reliable dividend payments. These firms typically operate in major industries, boast strong brand recognition, and carry high credit ratings. Because of their proven resilience and lower volatility, blue chips are often viewed as comparatively lower-risk investments suitable for long-term portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. 298,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,463. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 54,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $77.22 million, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 11,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,373. The company has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.86 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

See Also