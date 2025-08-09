Brokers Issue Forecasts for Klaviyo FY2025 Earnings

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Klaviyo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Klaviyo’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Klaviyo’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KVYO. Wall Street Zen raised Klaviyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Klaviyo Stock Down 4.9%

Klaviyo stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.36. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,156 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $390,571.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 711,805 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,293.05. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,965 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $347,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 404,744 shares in the company, valued at $14,105,328.40. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094,418 shares of company stock valued at $268,580,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,645,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 299,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 705,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 174,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.