Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 92.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Bruker by 274.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bruker by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

