Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBW. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $5,631,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,429,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,377.65. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,923. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,383. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.