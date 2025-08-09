Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $92.58 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 49.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
