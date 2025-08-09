Cantor Fitzgerald Has Positive View of ESPR FY2025 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 35.84%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $370.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.82. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,496.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.