Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Estimate for CVRx FY2025 Earnings

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CVRx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.97). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVRx’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.31%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CVRx stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CVRx has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $320,076.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,899,168 shares in the company, valued at $9,932,648.64. This trade represents a 3.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,666 shares of company stock worth $411,031. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

