Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Weaker Earnings for Informatica

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Informatica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Informatica’s FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

INFA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of INFA stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. Informatica has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.76 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 382,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,120. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,399,254.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,809.85. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Informatica by 540.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Informatica in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Informatica by 7,053.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Informatica by 51.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Informatica by 1,545.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

