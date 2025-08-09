Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Earnings Estimates for DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.18.

Shares of DASH opened at $259.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45. DoorDash has a one year low of $121.44 and a one year high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.04, for a total value of $7,411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,516.80. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,011,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,258,226. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,537 shares of company stock valued at $133,720,004. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

