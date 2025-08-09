Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,164,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,999,145,000 after buying an additional 6,307,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $46,868,648,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

