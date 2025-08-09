Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Central Securities were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Securities by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Securities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CET opened at $48.90 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

