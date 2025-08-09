Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVR were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in NVR by 116,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,087,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVR by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,251,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,851.42 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,479.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,368.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $120.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

