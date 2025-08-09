Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.73 Million Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.