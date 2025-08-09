Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on J shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

J opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

