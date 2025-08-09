Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.29 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

