Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – August 6th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, Alarm.com, GoPro, and Tuya are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer internet-based data storage, backup and management services. Investing in these stocks lets shareholders gain exposure to the growing demand for scalable, subscription-based storage solutions driven by digital transformation and rising data volumes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. 411,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $185.65. 88,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 0.70. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $200.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. 78,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GoPro stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 1,218,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,655. GoPro has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $202.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPRO

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 413,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TUYA

Featured Stories