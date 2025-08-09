Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

