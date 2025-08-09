Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

