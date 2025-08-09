Comparing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taboola.com and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 2 4 0 2.67 ExlService 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. ExlService has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than ExlService.

This table compares Taboola.com and ExlService”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.49 -$3.76 million $0.04 82.00 ExlService $1.84 billion 3.71 $198.30 million $1.44 29.31

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. ExlService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com 0.75% 5.27% 3.21% ExlService 12.00% 25.38% 15.01%

Summary

ExlService beats Taboola.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

