Comparing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Supernus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $8.33 million 70.09 -$89.30 million ($0.34) -8.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals $661.82 million 3.49 $73.86 million $1.15 35.85

Analyst Ratings

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $8.1667, indicating a potential upside of 200.25%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,201.08% -104.93% -50.09% Supernus Pharmaceuticals 9.70% 14.22% 10.82%

Volatility & Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. It also offers comprise Qelbree, a novel non-stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, the company's product candidates include SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the treatment of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel first-in-class selective acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression; SPN-443, a preclinical product for the treatment of ADHD/CNS; and SPN-446 for narcolepsy and SPN-448 for the treatment of CNS which is in discovery stage. It markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

