Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CRGY opened at $9.21 on Friday. Crescent Energy Company has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.