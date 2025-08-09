D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.9167.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

NYSE QBTS opened at $16.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 333.68% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 58,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $950,619.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 132,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,629.33. This trade represents a 30.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,670.40. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 786.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

