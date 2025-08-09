Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, anincreaseof54.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daito Trust Construction Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of DIFTY stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

Get Daito Trust Construction alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.