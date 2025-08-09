Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, anincreaseof54.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Daito Trust Construction Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of DIFTY stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.
About Daito Trust Construction
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.