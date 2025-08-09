Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.8571.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,705,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

