Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €29.41 ($34.20) and last traded at €29.75 ($34.59). 17,388,567 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.31 ($36.41).

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

