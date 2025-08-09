DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $110.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $498.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXP Enterprises news, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares in the company, valued at $71,265,535.44. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 605,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,161,614.92. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,731. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

