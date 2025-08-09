Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE DT opened at $46.24 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.