Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $312,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 310,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 153,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after buying an additional 5,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

