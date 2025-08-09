Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 7th

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, Regal Rexnord, GameStop, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of companies that derive the majority of their revenue from online retail platforms, digital marketplaces or other internet-based sales channels. Investors in these stocks typically evaluate performance using metrics like gross merchandise volume, customer acquisition costs and online conversion rates rather than traditional brick-and-mortar sales figures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,487,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $822.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded down $17.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $943.01. The stock had a trading volume of 440,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,043.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,031.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,931,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,301. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. 4,000,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,843. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded down $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $141.01. 1,338,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. GameStop has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of -0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 868,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,100. Post has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POST

Read More