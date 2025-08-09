eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 296.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of eHealth worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $4,199,000. Findell Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 183,956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Trading Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.06. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. On average, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHTH

eHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.