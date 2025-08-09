Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ennis worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ennis by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ennis by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ennis by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBF

Insider Transactions at Ennis

In other Ennis news, Director Walter D. Gruenes bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,743 shares in the company, valued at $193,266.57. The trade was a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.