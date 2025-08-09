Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – August 6th

Arista Networks, Walt Disney, Alibaba Group, Roblox, and Flutter Entertainment are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or monetizing entertainment content—such as film and TV studios, streaming services, music labels, gaming firms and live‐event promoters. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to media and leisure demand, with performance tied to box‐office receipts, subscriber growth, advertising revenue and the value of intellectual property. Because the industry is hit‐driven and sensitive to shifting consumer tastes, entertainment stocks can be both rewarding and volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $21.23 on Wednesday, reaching $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,523,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,874. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $114.57. 13,639,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,653,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,757,355. The company has a market capitalization of $286.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average of $259.59. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $309.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

