Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BBIO FY2025 Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $46.58 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after acquiring an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $841,183.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,861. This trade represents a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,798,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,268,129.80. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,767,322 shares of company stock valued at $369,921,586. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

