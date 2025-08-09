Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.26.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $254.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.93. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.