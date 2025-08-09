Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,927,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 455,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 365,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 365,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the period.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.43 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Evolent Health’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

