Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Albert G. White III acquired 20,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,072.10. This trade represents a 65.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,069.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,231.78. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,571 shares of company stock worth $1,537,090. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
