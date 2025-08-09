EXK FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXK. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.42 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $7,930,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,405 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,621,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,606,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

