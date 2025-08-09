FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

