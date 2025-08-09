Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,321 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.