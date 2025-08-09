Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 196,064 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 133.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,064 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.74. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.