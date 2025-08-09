Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

