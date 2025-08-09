Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $254.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.93.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

