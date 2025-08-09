Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 162.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silvaco Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Silvaco Group

In other Silvaco Group news, CEO Babak A. Taheri bought 20,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,278.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 785,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,202.83. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 15,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,477,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,443,813.05. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Shares of SVCO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.04.

About Silvaco Group

(Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.