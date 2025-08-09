Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,003 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Lennar by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Lennar by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Lennar by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after acquiring an additional 268,209 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.